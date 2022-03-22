TAYLOR, David W. "Dave"



David W. "Dave" Taylor, age 81, of Warren County, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born in Franklin on December 9,1940, to parents, Virgil and Dorothy (Lindsay) Taylor. A Preble Shawnee and University of Cincinnati (UC) graduate, Dave



enjoyed employment with ARMCO Research as a metallurgical research engineer, until his retirement. Dave dedicated his life to being a loving caregiver to his family with a gentle, quiet, steadfast spirit and he will be greatly missed by his



children, Leslie (Al) Asbury, Lisa Taylor, Craig (Debbie) Taylor, Sonya (Tomi) Taylor and Betsy (Dan) Yankoon; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Taylor; parents; and brothers, Bernard, Chuck and Vince Taylor. Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00- 3:00 pm at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of David be sent to Bickford of



Middletown, 4375 N. Union Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45005 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



