springfield-news-sun logo
X

TAYLOR, David

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TAYLOR, David W. "Dave"

David W. "Dave" Taylor, age 81, of Warren County, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022. He was born in Franklin on December 9,1940, to parents, Virgil and Dorothy (Lindsay) Taylor. A Preble Shawnee and University of Cincinnati (UC) graduate, Dave

enjoyed employment with ARMCO Research as a metallurgical research engineer, until his retirement. Dave dedicated his life to being a loving caregiver to his family with a gentle, quiet, steadfast spirit and he will be greatly missed by his

children, Leslie (Al) Asbury, Lisa Taylor, Craig (Debbie) Taylor, Sonya (Tomi) Taylor and Betsy (Dan) Yankoon; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Taylor; parents; and brothers, Bernard, Chuck and Vince Taylor. Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 25, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00- 3:00 pm at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of David be sent to Bickford of

Middletown, 4375 N. Union Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45005 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GANTT, Virginia
2
Arnold-Gates, Connie
3
BAKER, Anthony
4
DILLARD, Shirley
5
Barhorst, Treva
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top