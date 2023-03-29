X

Charles Gray Taylor, Jr. "Chuck", died unexpectedly in an auto accident on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Monroe, Ohio. Chuck was born in Middletown, Ohio on November 29, 1957. His parents were Charles Gray Taylor, Sr. and Marion Jeanette (Bishop) Taylor. Chuck never knew a stranger, he will be missed by many friends and family. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005 will be from 2:00 p.m.  4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023. Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jason Alspaugh and Rev. Jim Anderson will be officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Taylor family.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Avenue

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com

