TAYLOR, Brian Timothy



Brian Timothy Taylor went home to be with Jesus on February 20th, 2023, surrounded by his family. Brian is survived by his parents, Larry and Patti Taylor; one Brother, Brent (Amber) Taylor; two nieces, Rachel and Charlie Taylor and one nephew, Jace Taylor. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends who loved him dearly, especially his "Brother" and Aunt Di. Brian attended The Lodge Day Program which he looked forward to going each day and hanging out with his friends. We would like to thank the staff there for making his days so happy. He loved NASCAR Racing and never missed a race on tv and was never seen without one of his numerous NASCAR hats on. Brian was a special guy who was loved and will be missed by many. He will always be remembered by his big smile and happy personality, despite his many challenges in life. Visitation for Brian will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. The funeral service to be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Kris Theobald. Burial to follow at Reily Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

