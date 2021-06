TAYLOR, Sr. Anthony O.



Born 1/18/1949 passed away 5/14/2021. A graduate of Roosevelt H.S., retiree of GM, and Pastor of Berea SDA Church, Middletown, Ohio. The funeral will be held at Ethan Temple SDA Church, Clayton, Ohio, Friday, 6/4/2021, 1 pm. Visitors received, 6/4/2021,



12-1PM.