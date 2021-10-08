TAYLOE, Daniel J.



82, of Springfield, passed away October 4, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 21, 1939, in Springfield to James O. and Marie Koch Tayloe. Dan graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1957 and worked for several years at Wolf's Market on East Street, where he was a well-known personality in the Old Neighborhood. After completing courses in computer programming in Dayton, he began a twenty-year career with the Credit Life Insurance Corp., Springfield, in 1969. Dan was a brilliant corporate data processor and supervised several generations of IBM mainframe computers. After Credit Life left Springfield, Dan retired from Emro Marketing, Enon, working fifteen years in the IT department. On October 10, 1970, Dan married Marty Kunkel at St. Joseph Parish in Springfield. Dan and Marty enjoyed 50 years and 51 weeks of marriage, faith, and family, culminating in Dan's final six months battling cancer. In that time he was lifted in prayer by hundreds of people, but Dan was most grateful in the end to his wife Marty, who provided all the love and logistics when he needed them most. Dan is survived by his wife Marty, their two children, Corry (Ryan) Kutter of Dayton, and Chris (Heather) Tayloe of Springfield. Also four grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Adam, and Abigail Kutter, of Dayton; as well as four siblings, two older brothers and two younger sisters: Tom (Shirley) Tayloe and Paul (Mary Ann) Tayloe of Springfield, Mary Ann Love of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jeanne (Susan) Tayloe of Boone, NC. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, and by two nieces and two nephews, Karen Tayloe and Andi Snyder-Teter, and Steven Tayloe and Mickey Snyder. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church, on Monday at 10:30 a.m. A funeral luncheon will be held immediately after the funeral Mass in the St. Joseph Parish Center. If you knew Dan as an old friend from the Old Neighborhood or if he ever fixed your network connection at the office with a paperclip, please join the family with your memories at the visitation Sunday. If Dan ever said he would pray for you or for your family, please know that he meant it, and please join us in praying for him in church on Monday. And if Dan ever bored you to tears talking about computers, Ford engines, President Reagan, or the corruption in NASCAR, please bring it all to the luncheon! He loved the Lord and he loved a good laugh. Please join us to share in both. Dan and his family have been overwhelmed these last few months by the intense prayer support and encouragement of so many of his friends. As long as you spoke loud enough for him to hear you, be assured that he received all the hope and strength from your kindness that he needed. And Dan was especially proud of his great team of doctors, Dr. Patel, Dr. Bo, Dr. Kevin Ahern, and all the staff at the Springfield Cancer Center. And to all the nurses on the third floor at Springfield Regional---thank you! You were the last friends he made. Memorial donations in Dan's name may be made to St. Joseph Church, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. And please remember Danny Tayloe forever in your hearts as a humble, nice guy who bore good fruit that will last.

