TAVENNER,



Marilyn Myrle



Age 79 of New Moorefield, peacefully passed away on December 28, 2022, following a lengthy and courageous battle to recover from injuries received earlier this year. She was the daughter of Earl and Eugenia Woodhouse and was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 3, 1943.



Marilyn graduated from Northeastern High School in 1961 and was a dedicated member of Hillside Church of God from birth and later in life the Northside Church of God. While raising her five children, Marilyn held many leadership roles in the community and within her church. In her spare time, she enjoyed being a part of her children and grandchildren's lives, organizing high school reunions, knitting, and following The Ohio State Buckeyes. In addition, Marilyn worked side by side with her husband as a licensed insurance agent with The Tavenner Agency.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Melvin and Jack Woodhouse. Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, William J. Tavenner, Sr, whom she married September 16, 1960; children Sue (Tim) Black, Holly (Bob) Brownley, Billie Jo (Jerry) Fetherolf, William J. (Kacy) Tavenner, Jr., and Thomas J. (Sara) Tavenner; sisters Betty Jean Kohl and Shirley Beam; grandchildren Amber (Justin) Saylor, Daniel Black, Josh (Chelsey) Black, Dr. Cameron (Dr. Natalia) Brownley, Megan Brownley, Casey (Emily) Brownley, Gavin Tavenner, Ally Tavenner, Gabe Tavenner, and Kaitlyn Tavenner; great-grandson Austin James Saylor; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Northside Church of God, 3705 Middle Urbana Road from 4-8 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Somerford Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com