TAULBEE (Kaufman), Ruth Emma



Ruth Emma Kaufman Taulbee was born on August 28, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio, to John Elsworth Kaufman and Eunice Mae (Swisshelm) Kaufman. Ruth worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse from 1964 until retirement in November 2005. She was a lifelong member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, attending in Springfield and most recently Wilmington. She is survived by her beloved husband, James C. Taulbee; brother, Donald L. Kaufman (Diane); stepdaughter, Brenda Dalton (Wendell); nephews, Scott and Kevin (Kaufman); two cousins, Sam Swisshelm and Lavonne Young; grandchildren, Frank, Melissa, Mike, Jason and Amanda; as well as longtime friend, Trish Jenkins. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; nephew, Jason (Kaufman) and recently, stepson, Marvin Taulbee.



Ruth loved her life on the farm with Jim, her dogs and Gabe. She loved her family, friends and her church. Ruth was truly a precious daughter of a Great King and believed that she would see us all again in Heaven some wonderful day.



Ruth's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Roy Nelson presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com



