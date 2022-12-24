TAULBEE, Bonita Ann



Age 83, of Germantown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg surrounded by her family. She was born on October 10, 1939, in Menifee County, Kentucky, to Garvey and Mildred (nee Wallen) Montgomery and was retired from FedEx. She was previously employed at WPFB radio, Ohio Transmission and Pump and Sears. Bonita played in several golf leagues in Monroe in her younger days, she loved golf and rarely missed watching the PGA tour on TV. She enjoyed watching most sports and loved UK Wildcat basketball. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Preston Taulbee, brothers Bob, Bill and Bernard Montgomery, and sister Betty Baker. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Joe) Little, son Paul Taulbee (fiancee Shara), 7 grandkids; Jacob and Dustin Roberts; Maria and Jackson Taulbee; Kamron Wagers, Kierston and Kay-lee Hall. She also loved her two precious grands; Liam and Kylie. The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.

