TAULBEE, Betty L.



Age 94, of Camden, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Astoria Nursing and Rehab



Center in Germantown with her children by her side. She was born June 1, 1927, in



Middletown, and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1945. Betty was a mother, homemaker and a pastor's wife for many years. Her greatest love was serving the Lord with her late husband, Rev. Armel Taulbee, singing and playing the piano for the church for over 55 years. She attended the Poasttown First Church of God, and enjoyed sewing, reading, crocheting, and cooking and baking for her family and friends. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to the caring and professional staff at Astoria Nursing and Rehab Center for their care of their mother during her illness. Preceding her in death were her parents, Earl and Mary (Thompson) Wright; her husband of 63 years, Rev. Armel Taulbee in 2012; one son, Gary Taulbee in 2006; and four sisters and two brothers. She was the last of her siblings. She is survived by two children, Mike (Sandy) Taulbee and Pam (Rick) Short; daughter-in-law,



Barbara Taulbee; five grandchildren, Michael (Megan), Shawn (Lisa), Mary (Steve), Alan (Jen-Chi) and Jessica (Wes); seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Germantown Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poasttown First Church of God. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

