Taste, Da'Celf L.



Born on October 12, 2000 to Jenerra Davenport, Eric Combs and stepfather Eucelf Taste. Da'celf transitioned peacefully at his residence, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 @ Pleasant Green MBC, located @ 5301 Olive Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426. Visitation will be held @11:00am, Service @ 12noon. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.