TARDONA, Eunice



Eunice Tardona, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2022. Eunice was born on June 1, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio,



although she lived most of her childhood and young adult years in Hamilton. Eunice was extremely outgoing and the



only friends she didn't have were those she hadn't met yet.



Eunice is preceded in death by her husband Louis E. Tardona, Sr. and her daughter Teri Lee (Tardona) Blanton. She is survived by her sister Lovena



(Hubbard) (Mike) Currens, her son Lou Tardona, Jr. (Penny), her daughter Vicki (Tardona) Evans (Bob); her grandchildren, David Bridge (Jennifer), Eric Wishart (Andrea "AJ"), Donna (Bridge) Urschel (Travis), Randy Bridge (Tyler), Terry Smith (Leann), Louis Tardona III, Dana (Tardona) Nazworth (Chris), and great-grandchildren; Austin and Kendall Bridge, Austin, Ethan and Addison Wishart, Sean Paul (Desirae) and Julya Dougherty, Trace and Brody Smith, Brooklyn and Ava Tardona, Kade and Carter Nazworth. Special Family "Not Blood" members were Katie Hosmer, Chelsie (Jim Bob), Dylan and Faith Lynn Adams. There were many others that Eunice "Adopted" along the way. The family would like to thank the Aides and Nurses on Holley Lane, at Hawthorne Glen Senior Living for taking such good care of Eunice. A Celebration of Life will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a service to follow at 6:00 PM. www.browndawsonflick.com.

