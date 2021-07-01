TANN, Jessie Mae



Born to the late Deacon Fender and Mrs. Mariah Moore in Hahira, GA. She attended Florida A&M College and



Savannah State College. A



devoted member of Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church for over 70 years, where she served in various capacities and retiree of Miami Valley



Hospital. The final call came from God to come on "Home" and take your rest, was received on June 25, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband Deacon William T. Tann. Survived by a devoted daughter: Jacqueline Gist-Momin (Elder Bilal Momin); granddaughters: Jessica and Andrea Gist; great-grandchildren: Ayanna, Malik, and Ivan; family and many special friends. She leaves a legacy of love, generosity, and unselfishness for us to exemplify. Visitation will be 10-10:45AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Mt. Pisgah Church, 1 Diamond Ave., Funeral service follows at 10:45 AM with Pastor K. Edwin Bryant officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



