TALLEY, Cynthia J.
Age 72 of Dayton, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021. Cynthia was born on September 5, 1948, to the late Walter and
Barbara Ketron in Richmond, Indiana.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Dan and daughter Stefani. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415
https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral