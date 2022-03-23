TALKINGTON, Jeannie Denise



Jeannie Denise Talkington, 64, of Xenia, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was the



beloved daughter of Kenneth and Nellie (Jones) Talkington. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. She is



survived by her two daughters Marcie (Freddie) Thomas, Miamisburg, Ashley (Robert) Firman, Beavercreek, five grandchildren Tyler Tipton, Drew and Carter Thomas, Rylan and Blake Firman, her brother Kenneth Arthur (Monica) Talkington III, Xenia, her niece Maria Garcia and nephew Isaiah Talkington, and her three best friends, Phyllis (Blake) Henry, Xenia, Jean Hankison, Yellow Springs, Mary Schaffer, Xenia. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

