Talbot, William J



William J Talbot. Born May 13, 1930, known to his family as "Big Bill" a name given to him by his grandchildren many years ago. Bill Graduated from the University of Dayton met and married his wife Charmaine R. Hilgelford-Talbot, (Deceased 2005) and served in the Army. After his honorable discharge Bill and Charmaine settled in Centerville, Ohio to raise their four Children. Jayne Talbot, John Talbot (Gretchen), James Talbot (Patricia) and Mary Jean Talbot-Irwin (Tim). Bill enjoyed his eleven grandchildren. For many years he was a builder and managed the Key Bank Building in Dayton. He was a simple man who cherished his Faith, Wife and Family. Friends may attend services for Bill at Calvary Cemetery 1625 Calvary Ave Dayton OH. from 1 pm-3 pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com