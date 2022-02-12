TAGGART, Kenneth

Hamburger icon
Kenneth Taggart, age 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at AnMed Health Medical

Center.

Born February 2, 1953, in Hamilton, OH, he was the son of Franklin Taggart and the late Violet Pike Taggart.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Phyllis Jones Taggart; children, Melissa Evans (Josh), Ben Taggart (Ashley), and Jessica Taggart; stepson, Michael Ourada; sisters, Jan Doan, Carol Collins, and Kim Davidson; and grandchildren, Jayce, Kellan, Brennen, Cade, Isaiah, and Mya.

The family will have a private service at a later date.

Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website,


WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM


Funeral Home Information

McDougald Funeral Home

2211 North Main Street

Anderson, SC

29261-3874

https://www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

