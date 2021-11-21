springfield-news-sun logo
X

TACKETT, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TACKETT,

Barbara Frances

Barbara Frances Tackett, age 89 of Riverside, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at ProMedica Skilled

Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beavercreek. She was born in Piqua, Ohio, on May 9, 1932, the daughter of Leslie and

Ruby (Gibson) Blackburn. She was a Housekeeper at Hampton Inn in Fairborn form over 15 years.

She is survived by her sons Ronald (Ruth) Tackett and Charles (Kimberly) Tackett; grandchildren Carly Tackett and Paul Tackett; great-grandson Anderson Tackett; sister Judy Schmidt and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years Richard Tackett; brother Les Blackburn and sister Margie Odle.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to the ProMedica Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd., Suite 320, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

In Other News
1
NASH, Betty
2
JENKINS, Janet
3
HANNAHS, Ina
4
GIBSON, Marian
5
DYER, Kevin
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top