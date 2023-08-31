Tabscott, Martha

TABSCOTT (Yeutter), Martha Ann



Martha Ann (Yeutter) Tabscott, 95, of Springfield passed away and joined her husband Charles on August 29, 2023. Martha was born on August 8, 1928, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Karl and Helen Braun Yeutter who immigrated from Germany in the early 1920's. Martha was a resident of Oakwood Village in Springfield, Ohio for many years. She married Charles on August 26, 1950, who preceded her in death on September 22, 2003, and by two brothers, Charles, and Robert and two sisters, Helen and June. She is survived by her sister Gertrude Grove of Springfield. Also surviving are her sons, Steven (Jeanne) of Staunton, VA, Richard (Kim) of Spencer, IN and her daughter Patricia (Tabscott) Myton (Dean) of Akron, OH, as well as four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including Peggy (Steve) Holloway and Michael (Kris) Grove locally and Doug (Carrie) Stanley of Arizona and her honorary daughter Beverly Rutan (Bob) of Springfield.



Martha was a life-long member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church where she enjoyed years of serving the Rainbow Table, Kiwanis lunches and other church sponsored programs. She also enjoyed volunteering at Community Hospital in the Breast Cancer Center. While at Oakwood Village, she spent hours working with other residents on jigsaw puzzles. Lutheran memorial services will be performed by Rev. Walter B. Stitt at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Oakwood Village Assisted Living Chapel, followed by graveside service at 11:00 am in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Martha's name to St. John's Lutheran Church, 27 North Wittenberg Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45502. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is honored to serve the Tabscott Family.



Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral