TABLER, Charles "Charlie"



Naples, FL, 80 years old, passed away March 24, 2022. Eulogies will be given at 8:45 am followed by Mass at 9:00 am on



Friday, May 27, 2022, at St Bernard Catholic Church, 7130



Harrison Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45247. A Celebration of Life reception will begin at 10:30 am, details provided at Mass.