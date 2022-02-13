SZKODY, Ronald



Ronald Szkody, age 71 of Springfield, passed away on



Monday, February 7, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, to Julian and Pauline Szkody. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Raymond Szkody. Ronald leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years



Barbara, children Jennifer (Matthew) Dietsch and Jeffrey



(Allison) Szkody, beloved grandson Brandon Dietsch, sisters



Julianne (Dan) Fialkowski, Dr. Paula (Dr. Don Brownlee)



Szkody, and Carole (Jim) Bournias and brother-in-law Dr.



David (Ronda) Brinkman. Ronald spent 35 years as a senior



systems engineer for the United States Air Force working on projects to develop advancements in digital avionics and sensors for jet aircraft. This technology was foundational for the interactive displays in aircraft cockpits and cars that we use



today. When he wasn't on a computer, he could be found with a tool in his hand, fixing cars as well as anything and



everything around the house. In his later years, he designed and built therapy items for his grandson. His career took him all over the world but he was happiest at home with his family and menagerie of ponies, goats, dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and parakeets. He was a city boy who adapted to the role of



gentleman farmer. He has officially retired from role of family handyman and been promoted to guardian angel.

