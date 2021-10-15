springfield-news-sun logo
X

SYLVESTER, HELEN

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SYLVESTER, Helen Louise

Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Richard Sylvester; dearest mother of Dr. Richard, John, Ann Chelf, Thomas (deceased) and Mary (deceased); devoted grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Irene Livak and the following deceased, Pauline and Louise. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Monday, October 18 at St. Gregory the Great Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish. Entombment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 5975 MAYFIELD RD. MAYFIELD HTS. OH 44124, SUNDAY from 11:00-2:00 pm. Online condolences


www.diciccoandsonsfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHAW, Phoebe
2
Kuntz, Thomas B.
3
GIOLITTO, Dennis
4
BAILEY, George
5
GOENS, Harold
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top