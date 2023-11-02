Swope, Judith Kay



Judith Kay Swope, age 85, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at her residence. Judith was born in Champaign, IL. on August 25, 1938 to the late C. Duane and Mary H. (Wellbaum) Igelman. Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and was a life-long enthusiast of the Cincinnati Reds. She enjoyed singing with the United Church of Christ choir in Springboro. Judy was always excited to bring the family together during the holidays, especially Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas which focused on gift giving, food and an extensive Christmas Card mailing list. Vacationing with her husband and family was the highlight of her many years. She never met a stranger, young or old and all were invited to her table. She was preceded in death by her brother, David (Phyllis) Igelman. Judy is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Scott R. Swope; her two sons, S. Bradley (Jana) Swope, Todd F. (Denise) Swope; her daughters, Julie K. (Randy) Tootle, Jennifer K. (T.M.) Harover; her brother, Jon (Suzette) Igelman; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday November 4, 2023 from 12pm to 2pm at the Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St. Springboro, OH followed by a Memorial Service at 2pm with Pastor Terry Carlisle officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery.



Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral