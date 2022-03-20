SWISSHELM, Carolyn Sue



71 of South Vienna, passed away March 18, 2022, in her residence. She was born in



Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 8, 1950, the daughter of Charles M. and Mahala Swisshelm. Sue was preceded in death by her parents. She was a former member of Northside Baptist Church. Family was very important to her and in her spare time she enjoyed being with loved ones. Survivors include her daughter Melissa (Doug) Hopkins; sister Kathryn Parker; grandchildren Matthew LeMaster, Zachary LeMaster, and Lacey Hopkins; a niece Michelle Allen and nephew Michael Shaw. Services to honor Sue will be Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and friends may call beginning at Noon. Burial will follow in Grape Grove Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



