Swisher, Virginia

Swisher (Alford), Virginia



Virginia Alford Swisher passed away May 5, 2023, at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Virginia was born May 9, 1922, to Ari Lorene and Antonin Dvorak Alford of Eaton, Ohio. After graduating from Eaton High School in 1940, she enjoyed two years at Earlham College before transferring to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She earned a Bachelor's Degree from Miami in 1944, with a double major in French and English and a minor in Latin. "Impractical" she later described her choice; but she simply liked studying those languages. Her most memorable job in the 1940's was at Seven Mile Tavern in Eaton where fellow Eatonian, Marion Swisher, also worked.



Virginia Alford and Marion Swisher were married August 20, 1944. While Marion was in medical school, Virginia taught English in West Chester until Anne was born. Life in Cincinnati, OH, Biloxi, MS, and Marion, OH, included the arrival of Carol and Kay, then after moving to Middletown, OH, in 1953, Sally was born. Being Virginia and the wife of a physician and a mother of four kept her very busy.



In addition to the above, Virginia served as a Gray Lady at Middletown Hospital, hosted foreign exchange students and Middfest participants, was a member in Current Events and PEO, played in three different bridge clubs, played golf, served on the Board of the Y.M.C.A., volunteered at Wilson Elementary School and, with Marion, traveled to Costa Rica, Guatemala, Venezuela, France and Italy.



Virginia was also an active member at The First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, teaching vacation Bible school, serving as an Elder on the Christian Education Committee, on Session and on the Board of the Women's Association. She served as Vice-President of Miami Presbytery for three years and as their representative on the Department of Ecclesiastical Affairs. In 1979, she became President of Miami Presbyterial Association of the United Presbyterian Women.



In 1999, Virginia and Marion made the move to Mt. Pleasant, now Ohio Living. After residing for 20 years on Maumee Dr. at Ohio Living, Virginia moved into Assisted Living, then in October of 2020 she moved to Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, NC, where her daughter, Kay, lives.



Virginia felt that she had a good life. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, loved a good party, read a lot, and remained interested in learning. She is remembered for being full of laughter. She walked regularly and at a pace which had her daughters asking "Where's the fire?" Virginia and Marion loved to dance and could be found putting on music then dancing around the house. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes with Marion being the eager recipient; and she grew to very much enjoy a good glass of wine at the day's end. The day before she passed, one of her comments was "Don't let me die without a glass of wine!" Classic Virginia; and the request was honored!



She was preceded in death by her husband Marion Robert Swisher, her sister, Joan Alford Shafer and her brother-in-law and wife, James and Charlotte Swisher. She is survived by her four daughters: Anne Oakley (Stephen) of Boulder, CO, Carol Cartwright (Joe) of Richmond, TX, Kay McKnight (George) of Winston-Salem, NC, and Sally Swisher (Tom Bridson) of Round Rock, TX; grandchildren John Oakley (Andrea), Peter McKnight (Megan), Chris Cartwright (Dearlee), Ben Wetzel and Abby Wetzel; great-grandchildren Rayn and Tobin Oakley, Samuel and Maxwell McKnight and Kyla Cartwright; her sister Carolyn Ewald who resides in Castle Rock, CO; nieces and nephews Susan, Nance, David and Mark; nephew Sam Swisher (Connie) with daughter Kelly (Kyle) who reside in Florida; and former son-in-law Jeff Wetzel. The family will hold a private graveside service in Eaton, Ohio at a future date. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

