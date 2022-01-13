SWIHART, Wayne L.



Age 82 of Cheboygan, Michigan, formerly of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Wayne retired from Xerox with over 32 years of service. He was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post #707 and the V.F.W. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, playing computer games and reading. He is survived by his wife of 53 years: Charlene (Mants) Swihart, son and daughter-in-law:



Loren and Sheena Swihart, grandchildren: Jeremiah and Ethan, brother: Donald Swihart, two nieces, relatives, friends and 4 grand dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Erma (Alex) Swihart and son: Wayne C. Swihart.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd.,



Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To view the service for Wayne and leave an online



condolence for the family, please visit



