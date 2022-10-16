springfield-news-sun logo
SWICK, Sherran

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SWICK, Sherran Lynn

Sherran Lynn Swick, age 70, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, in her home. Sherran is preceded in death by her father Raymond Mercer and husband Timothy Vickers as well as many friends and family. Sherran is survived by her mother Frances Mercer, her five children including Donnie (Annette) Propst, Ronnie (Theresa) Colwell, Tasha (Nares Jendanklang) Colwell, Kyle (Megan) Swick, and Cassie (Timothy Canter) Swick, Twelve grandchildren including Ty Propst, Evan Propst, Dilan (Cassie Ervin) Colwell, Justin (Elke) Colwell, Oshzina (Brandon Greathouse) Colwell, Jonathan Colwell, Noah Hutson, Colton Colwell, Phoenix Swick, Kohnor Swick and Landon Canter as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, family and loved ones. Sherran will be loved and missed by all. A private gathering including immediate family only will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 11am at Jones Kenney Zechman Funeral Home In Springfield, Ohio. We will have a friend and family Celebration of life on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2pm. For the location please contact Annette Propst or Tasha Colwell.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

