X
Dark Mode Toggle

SWEETMAN, Russell

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SWEETMAN, Jr., Russell E.

Age 58, of Centerville, OH, passed away recently. Chip was born on February 6, 1964, to Russell and Rachel Sweetman in Dayton, OH. He graduated from Centerville High School in 1982 before serving in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1993, afterwards entering a career in the Information Technology sector. Chip had a bright smile, caring heart, and vivid imagination. He was an avid Bengals and Reds fan and enjoyed the outdoors. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Bertha Sweetman and maternernal grandparents, Randolph and Ora Mockbee. Chip is survived by his brother Andrew Sweetman; sister-in-law Susis Sweetman (Arzabe); nieces Sierra and Savannah Sweetman; nephew AJ Sweetman; and other extended family and friends. Chip was laid to rest near his parents in a private ceremony at Calvery Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Schnipper, Michael
2
BINKLEY, John
3
COMBS, Denver
4
BUTZ, Alleen
5
DAVIS, Wilford
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top