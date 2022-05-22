SWAYNE, Florence

SWAYNE (Everhart),



Florence



Mrs. Florence Everhart Swayne, age 96, of Hartwell, GA,



formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Hartwell Health and Rehab.



She was born January 12, 1926, in Elmwood, N.C., to the late Lawrence and Sally Myers



Everhart. She was a property manager. She will be lovingly remembered as a forgiving landlord, an avid animal lover and the Southside Cat Rescuer.



Left to cherish her memories are; her daughter, Dixie A. Dennis of Hartwell, GA, step-son, Craig Swayne, grandchildren, Austin Young, Drew Dennis and Aaron Swayne and great-granddaughters, Mia and Luna. Her special friends,



Norma, Kim, Crystal and Ann. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, John Austin, Clyde Buffenbarger and Robert Swayne whom she was married to for 45 years, son, Kamm Austin, brother, O.D. Witherspoon and sister, Inez Dorsey.



A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at East Liberty Cemetery in East Liberty, Ohio, at a later date.



Arrangements are under the care of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell.

