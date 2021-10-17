SWARTZ, Richard G.



Richard G. Swartz, age 61 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born on September 13, 1960, the son of Lois and the late Ralph Swartz. Richard worked as a machinist for many years of his life. He was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. He is survived by his dear mother Lois Swartz; three brothers Philip (Gale) Swartz, David Swartz, and Brad Swartz; two nephews Clinton (Ashley) Swartz, and Colby (Allysa) Swartz; one niece Megan



Swartz. Visitation will be on Friday, October 22, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 9:30AM until the time of the funeral at 10:30AM with Pastor Jake Jacobs, officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

