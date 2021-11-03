SWARTZ, James David



Age 77, of Oxford, passed away on October 29, 2021. He was born in Akron, Ohio, on August 13, 1944, to the late O.T. and Laura Swartz. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Darling Swartz; brother, John (Joan) Swartz; stepchildren, Carl Dearth,



Linda Williams, Fred Dearth, and Paul Dearth; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; dear friend, Mary Ramey;



numerous other nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Barbara (Joe) Stadtlander and Richard Tower (Katherine) Swartz; and stepson Gary Dearth. Jim served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was a professor at Miami University, Oxford, where he taught Structured Design and Technology. Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home, Oxford, entrusted with services. Funeral



services are incomplete currently.

