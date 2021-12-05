SWANTON, John "Jack"



On Wednesday, November 24, 2021, John "Jack" Swanton,



loving husband and father, passed away at age 77 in



Denver, Colorado.



Jack was born on September 29, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio. Graduating from South High School in 1962, he went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University, then headed to Los Angeles, California, to pursue a career in banking and premium



finance. He married Nancy (née Briggs) on October 2, 1971, and had two daughters, Amy and Jill. In 2002 he and Nancy left Los Angeles for Little Pond Ranch in Colorado, where they raised alpacas and a surly llama.



Jack was an avid golfer and loved magic, the LA Lakers (the "Showtime" era), and a good Irish joke. He was a proud



magician member of the Magic Castle in Hollywood for 39 years, visiting as often as he could and eagerly sharing his guest passes with friends. He was kind hearted and fond of all animals, both large and small. Proud of his Irish heritage, he traveled to Ireland twice where he visited Ballydehob, County Cork, home of his Swanton ancestors. While he braved both Ohio and Colorado winters, his favorite place to be was enjoying the sun in Southern California, cruising down Pacific Coast Highway on his Harley or in his Corvette.



Jack was preceded in death by parents, Elden and Betty (née Meighen-Strong) Swanton; sister, Marlene Kay (née Swanton) Metzger and brother, James "Jim" Swanton. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (née Briggs) Swanton; daughters, Amy Swanton Mills and Jill (née Swanton) Beausoleil; sons-in-law, Fernando J. Mills and Julian Beausoleil; three granddaughters - Elle Beausoleil, Clara Beausoleil and Madeleine Mills; brother, Phillip Swanton and sister, Faith Christine (née Swanton) Donovan.



Jack suffered from progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. Despite Jack's prognosis, he continued to live life with courage, compassion, and his same sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family, especially his three granddaughters. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to www.psp.org.

