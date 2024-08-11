Swan, Robert C. "Bob"



Swan, Robert "Bob", age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024. After serving 2 years in the Army where he supported Air Missile Defense Systems, he and his wife, Pauline, moved to Dayton in 1965 where he worked for Chrysler Dayton / General Dynamics (Lima Tank Plant) until he retired. He worked for Navistar for 5 years before retiring a second time. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, fishing with his buddies, maintaining his lawn, NASCAR, chocolate milk and shakes, Barq's Rootbeer and he never missed an Ohio State Football game on TV. He loved his Yorkie dogs. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Swan, his mother, Pearl Swan, and half-sister, Pauline Cantrell, as well as a couple of his fishing buddies, Phillip "Red" Casey and Robert "Bob" Price. Bob is survived by his brother Roger (Linda) Swan, and his daughters Joy (John) Mongaraz and Vickie Swan. He has 4 grandchildren, Lauren (Jonathan) Cripps, Carlie (Shaun) Fry, Emily Mongaraz (who was one of his fishing buddies), and Casey Patrae; as well as 5 great-grandchildren, Ava, Elias, Maelyn, and Ellowyn Cripps and Bailey Fry. He will be laid to rest at Fairmount Cemetery in his hometown of Jackson, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 11 am at the cemetery on Monday, August 12, 2024. Online Condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.





