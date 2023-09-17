Swan, Frederick Boswell "Fred"



Frederick "Fred" Boswell Swan, age 81 of Sunbury, Ohio passed away unexpectedly September 10, 2023 in Columbus. He was born March 27, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Merrell and Mary (Boswell) Swan. Fred is survived by his son, Michael and wife Sherry Swan, daughter, Jennifer Swan, brothers: Tim and wife Patty Swan and Steve and wife Karon Swan, and brothers-in-law, Gerald, Jeff and wife Cheri, and Russel McFarland. Along with his parents, Fred was preceded in death in 2021 by the love of his life and high school sweetheart of over 58 years, Joan Carol (Levell) Swan. Fred received his BA from The Ohio State University and later went on to work for Navistar for many years until his eventual retirement. Fred was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan who loved golfing, fishing with his buddies, and traveling in the states and abroad with Joan. Fred and Joan were snowbirds, spending over 15 wonderful years at their winter home in Florida. During his time in Florida, Fred was a member of the McGregor Baptist Church. Above all, Fred loved his family. He was a great dad, loving husband, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Fred will be laid to rest next to his loving wife at Lawrenceville Cemetery immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clark County SPCA or ASPCA in Fred's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





