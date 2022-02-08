SUTTON, VIRGIL

SUTTON, Jr., Virgil R.



Virgil R. Sutton, Jr. was born on November 15, 1949, in Hamilton, OH, the second eldest of six children born to Rev. Virgil R, Sr. and Lucille (West) Sutton.



He was educated in the Hamilton City Schools graduating from Garfield Senior High School in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam War, and was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for his service.



Virgil accepted Christ as his savior at a young age and united with Pilgrim Baptist Church, Hamilton, OH. He served as an usher, custodian, trustee, young adult choir and the Brotherhood. He was employed by Ford Motor Company for many years. On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at The Chateau at Mountain Crest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cincinnati, OH, Virgil went home to be with the Lord where he is now reunited with his Parents; Wife: Mica Sutton; Brother: Roger Sutton. Left to cherish his Loving Memory... Son: Derrick L. Sutton I, Atlanta GA; Daughter: Nina S. Sutton, Cincinnati, OH; Grandchildren: London Sutton, Derrick Sutton II and Parys Sutton; Three Great-Grandchildren; Sisters: Freda Sutton Hardaway, Chicago, IL, and Sonuja Sutton Robinson, Hamilton, OH; Brothers: Rev. Marvin G.(Linda) Sutton, Hamilton, OH, and Bruce E. (Mae) Sutton, Ocala, FL; Aunt: Eugenia McRoy, Tallahassee, FL; Uncle: Hubert S. (Ernestine) West, Montezuma, GA; and a host of Nieces and Nephews; Cousins and other relatives and many, many friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

