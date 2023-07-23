Sutton, Lori

Sutton (DiSalvo), Lori A.



Lori A. (DiSalvo) Sutton, age 57 of Tipp City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 20, 2023 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 33 years: David Sutton, children: Katie (Scott) Masin, Sarah (Derek) Julian, Jon (Kayla Cyphers) Sutton, grandchildren: Connor, Everly, and Masin twins on the way, parents: Barbara (Smith) and Stephen Chapman, sister: Carrie (Shane) Campbell, brothers: Stephen Chapman Jr., Anthony DiSalvo, special niece: Mia (Korey Ringer) DiSalvo, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father: Anthony DiSalvo, brother: Todd DiSalvo, sister: Christy Chapman and dog: Millie. She attended Northmont High School class of 1984 and was working as an administrative assistant with the Orthopedic Institute of Dayton. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and her dog, Bubba.



A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. To view the service for Lori and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



