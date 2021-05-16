springfield-news-sun logo
SUTTON, E. Odene

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SUTTON (Robinson), E. Odene <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 92, formerly of Kettering/Springboro changed her address, April 20, 2021. She worked at DESC before relocating. Survived by daughter Sandra Robinson Cloppert (William) of Cincinnati; son Larry Robinson (Adeline) of San Diego; grandson Michael Cloppert (Danielle) of Tampa. Wife of Carl Sutton (deceased) and Boyd Robinson (deceased). Services have been held. Visit gofffh.com for information.</font><br/>

