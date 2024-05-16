Sutton, Charles E. "Buddy"



It is with sadness we announce the passing of Charles "Buddy" Sutton of Bonita Springs, FL and long-time resident of Fairfield OH, on May 3, 2024 due to complications from a stroke.



Buddy was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Karen (nee Clendenin), his parents Dorothy and Algenon "Big Bud" Sutton and his brother, William Sroufe. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Ann Eagle, niece, Melissa Eagle, sister-in-law, Sheila Covello, nephew Justino Covello, great niece Nyla Covello, and brother-in-law, Dwight Clendenin.



Buddy lived a life full of fun and adventure from boating on Lake Cumberland, motocross racing, snowmobiling, scuba diving all over the Caribbean to motorcycle trips around the country from Sturgis to Key West.



Buddy will be missed by his family and friends. A small celebration of life will be held June 7th at 2:30 pm at Palm Royale Cemetery.



