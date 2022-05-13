SUTTLES, Mary

SUTTLES (nee Joefreda), Mary Catherine



91, of Lewisburg, PA, died Monday, May 9, 2022. Born Jan. 12, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, she



was the daughter of Matthew E. Joefreda and Catherine Joefreda (nee Dichito).



She graduated from Fairview High School in Dayton in 1949 and attended Ohio University before starting her career as an office worker at National Cash Register in Dayton. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Premier Corp. in Moraine and at New Deal Tool in Dayton. She moved to Lewisburg in 2011, where she served as treasurer of the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area.



She loved gardening, playing bridge, cats, reading, and relaxing with family.



She is survived by her son, Jim Buck and his wife, Paula Closson Buck of Lewisburg; her grandson, Conrad Buck of Lewisburg; her nephews, Matt Joefreda of Ormond Beach, FL, and Mark Joefreda of Waynesville, OH; her nieces, Anne



Wagner of West Chester, OH, and Cathy Joefreda-Taylor of Waynesville; her stepdaughter, Kerry Suttles of Oakwood; her stepson, Rick Suttles of Dayton; her step-granddaughter, Zara Bennett of Los Angeles; and her step-great-grandchildren



Lucas and Lucille Bornand of Los Angeles.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Marie Weinert; her brother, Matthew E. Joefreda Jr.; her first husband, James R. Buck; her second husband, Frank Suttles; her stepson, Bill Suttles; and her "co-mother-in-law," Shirley Closson.



Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton.



Further information can be found at



www.cronrathgrenblefuneralhome.com





The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 106 S. Second St., Lewisburg, PA.