SUSAN, BOONE

BOONE, Susan Kay



Susan Kay Boone, 68, passed away unexpectedly in Foley, AL, on July 29, 2021. Susie was born on September 16, 1952, in Springfield, OH, and spent her childhood with her family in New Carlisle, OH. Susie was known for her athletic abilities in baseball, softball, basketball and especially tennis. She began her tennis career on the courts of Smith Park under the direction of Mr. Doug Chaffins. When she reached Tecumseh High School, she held a number of girls basketball scoring records along with her championship tennis play. She was ultimately elected into the Tecumseh Sports Hall of Fame. Upon graduation, she attended and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University receiving a degree in Sports and Recreation. While at Eastern, she played number one singles and doubles on the tennis team all four years. After graduation, she began her career in Parks and Recreation in Lexington and Georgetown, KY. After several years there, she moved on to Ballwin and Arnold, MO, as the Director of Parks and Recreation. Susie ultimately retired and moved to the Gulf Shores area of southern Alabama.



Susie is survived by her brother, Bill (Springfield, OH); nephews Eric (Arnold, MD) and Kris (Raleigh, NC) and their Families; aunts/uncles Regina/Pete Weber (Cookeville, TN) and Don/Grace Barnhart (Longwood, FL) as well as many cousins and family friends. Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Russ Boone, as well as several grandparents, aunts and uncles.



Susie will be remembered for her outgoing and bubbly personality. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.



A graveside service for the family was conducted on August 5, 2021, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.



