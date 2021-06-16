SUMMERS, James M.



64 of Fairborn, after a long battle with cancer, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara (Summers) Keller and his father James Summers, Sr. Survived by his wife of 22 years, Susan (MacIntosh) Summers, sister Robin Summers and Janice Mantle, step-daughter Bailey MacIntosh, step-son John (Kristina) MacIntosh, beloved grandchildren Jackson



MacIntosh, Mason MacIntosh, and Hunter MacIntosh, and his children Emily, Aaron, and Philip Summers of Sarasota,



Florida. Born on February 13, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, he graduated from Miami-Jacobs College, went on to enjoy a 20-year career in IT, and retired in 2019 from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. During his life, he enjoyed writing songs, singing, and playing guitar in his band Zenergy. Jim and wife Susan adopted three retired racing greyhounds and volunteered for Team Greyhound of Ohio for the past 15 years. He was an avid reader, loved movies and theater, and enjoyed opportunities to spend time with his grandsons. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 1:00 pm at the Community Park in Fairborn held at the gazebo near the amphitheater, (691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd, Fairborn, OH 45324). A reception to follow at a different location. Please contact the family with any questions. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his honor to the Humane



Society of Greater Dayton or Hospice of Dayton.

