SULLIVAN, Susan "Colleen"



Age 77, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 10, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Emma Jane Allen and her older brother, Jim. She is survived by her



husband of 56 years, John "Tom" Sullivan, her three daughters, Shannon Napier (John), Kelley Jordison (Kevin), Michelle Teska (Steve), her five grandchildren, Tyler Napier, Haley Cagle (Napier), Shelby Prater (Jordison), Corey Jordison, Emma Montague, and her four brothers, Mike, Tom, Mark and Tim Allen. Colleen was a 1962 graduate of Beavercreek High School. She married the love of her life, Tom, in 1965. During her lifetime she worked at NCR, Elder Beerman, NCR Credit Union, and Beavercreek Family Physicians. She loved her



family more than anything, and her grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. Colleen was an incredible cook, loved to work in her yard, and had an amazing gift for entertaining and decorating. She had a strong faith in the Lord and



believed in the power of prayer. She touched many lives with her love and sense of humor. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 21 at Holy Angels Church, Burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, September 20 from 4:00-8:00 PM at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue.

