SULLIVAN,



Robert Timothy



Robert Timothy Sullivan, 78, died at his home in Palm



Harbor, FL, on May 18, surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born in Middletown, Ohio, on Feb 1, 1943, to the late Robert and Jane Sullivan.



He was educated at Holy Trinity grade school and Fenwick HS, graduating in 1961. He then entered Wilmington



College in Ohio, where he was the center for their football team, graduating in 1966. After graduation, he enlisted in the USAF where he served 4 years. During this time, he met and married Linda Crume, who was also in the AF.



After the AF tours were over, they established a home in Miamisburg, where they raised their family of two children. Tim was a claims adjuster for State Farm Insurance during this time. Their home was a frequent venue for pool parties, and other family get togethers. The day after retirement they moved to Florida to continue their life's adventure.



Tim had a few retirement jobs that he thoroughly enjoyed. The best one was that of security guard at Tropicana Field in Tampa. He got the plumb position behind home plate where he could witness all the action, and he was frequently on TV. He also was chosen to escort the players to and from the field. "They liked me to do that because those professional athletes are high strung, and I kept the fans at bay for them" he said. He took his duties very seriously. A gentler job was delivering meals to disabled people in their homes. He always delivered and joke and a smile as he went about his duties.



Tim was preceded in death by Aunt Ruth and Uncle Bill Barton, and his stepfather Paul Kunze as well as his parents.



Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda, children Tom Sullivan (Monica Ahren) and Angela Saunders (Ron), grandchildren Aaron, Summer, and Adrienne Saunders, and one great-grandchild Zara Saunders. Three sisters and their



husbands, Susan and Don Henson, Sally and Bruce Hoefling, and Katie and Paul Seery. In addition, many nieces and



nephews will be missing their favorite uncle. Also mourning his loss is a special friend from childhood, Danny Wilkin.



Family wishes to thank Hospice of Palm Harbor and Moffitt Cancer Center for their excellent treatment and



compassionate care.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on June 11, 11:30am, at Holy Trinity Church in Middletown, OH, 201 Clark St. with the Father John Civille officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery.

