SULLIVAN, Patrick

SULLIVAN, Jr., Patrick Joseph



Age 82, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Pat was born on July 1, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Patrick J. and Agnes Toolan Sullivan, Sr. He was



preceded in death by his infant son, Patrick Joseph Sullivan, III. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen; and daughters, Kathleen Sullivan and Susan (Jeff) Sullivan Scott. Pat retired from NCR. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be from 1 – 5 pm., October 2, 2021, at the American Legion Post #598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering, Ohio 45440. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

