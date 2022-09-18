SULLIVAN, Mary Jo

SULLIVAN (Stack), Mary Jo



Age 90, of Dayton, OH, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022. Mary was born in Delaware, OH, to the late Edward and Anna Stack. She was a long-time member of Saint Rita's Catholic Church. She was employed at Siebenthaler's and volunteered at St. Vincent.



Preceded in death by her husband, Leo S. Sullivan Jr.; brother Robert Stack; sister Betty Yox and son Leo E. Sullivan.



She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Paul Martin; sister-in-law Marilyn Stack; daughters and sons-in-law, Peggy and Gary Burns, Kathy and Gary Ralston, Eileen and Brian McCarthy, Colleen and Steve Yamaguchi; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Ann Sullivan, Tom and Kaye Sullivan; daughter-in-law Molly Sullivan; grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Shannon, Daniel, Sherri, Megan, Chris, Kevin, Kyle, Brendan, Aidan, Emma, Kate, Morgan, Lauren, Zach; 8 great-grandchildren and also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends 5-8PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton OH 45415. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30AM, Friday, September 23, 2022, at Saint Rita's Catholic Church, 5401 N Main Street, Dayton, Ohio 45415. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Parkinson's Foundation in memory of Mary Jo. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family



www.bakerhazelsnider.com