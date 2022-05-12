SULLIVAN, James

SULLIVAN III,



James Ellsworth "Sully"



Age 79, of Dayton, and formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born in Dayton to the late, James E. and



Christine E. (Olszewski) Sullivan Jr. Also preceding him in death is brother, Jon P. Sullivan and ex-wife, Ella Sullivan. Sully is survived by his children; Karen (Tom) Harner, Kristina (Joe) Schulz, Kelli Sullivan, stepdaughter, Toni Cloninger; brother, Mike (Kathy) Sullivan; grandchildren, Kyle, Jack, Casey, Grace, Margaret, Thomas, Henry, step-grandchildren, Robert and Evan; ex-wife, Patricia Sullivan; niece, Kelsey Sullivan and his special dog, Molly. Sully is a Fairmont graduate of the Class of 1961 and he worked in the machine and tool sales industry. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on



Saturday, May 14 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, followed by the funeral service beginning



at 12:00 pm. Sully will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

