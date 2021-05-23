SULLIVAN,



Daphne Marion



Age 96, of Beavercreek, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Heartland of Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her



husband, Bill Sullivan, Sr., and by two brothers, Bob and Tom Stevenson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bill (Donna) Sullivan, Jr. of Beavercreek; 4 grandchildren, Angela, Rebecca (Matt), Bruce (Katie), and Lianna (Rob); and 7 great-grandchildren, Madison (Ryan), Micah, Alexis, Brooklynn, Talon, Caden, and Ireland. She is also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Daphne was a devout member of the Beavercreek 1st Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and devoted to serving others. Daphne was a distinguished graduate in the Fairmont High School, Class of 1943, and earned her associates degree at Miami Jacobs College in Dayton. Daphne worked long hours for 50 years with her husband, Bill running Traders Haven their family business. Daphne was also the State of Ohio women's instinctive target archery champion in 1959. Family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3072 Shakertown Rd., with Bishop Robert Leishman officiating. Burial will



follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle. There will also be a visitation 9-10 A.M. Wednesday at the Church prior to the service.

