<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">SULLIVAN, Daniel Albert <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 65, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at his home. He was born July 26, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Garnet Sullivan. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Jim Spence. <br/><br/>Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Karyn <br/><br/>Sullivan; sisters, Linda (Tom) Kingery and Nancy (Doug) Rivers; many other family members and friends and beloved cats, Molly and Max. Dan retired from Sinclair Community College where he taught Microsoft Office. He loved to play in chess tournaments. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed going to races with Tom and his great-nephews, Chad and Michael. Dan was an active member of Church of the Cross United Methodist. He volunteered at NAMI for several years. A <br/><br/>memorial service will be held at Church of the Cross United Methodist, 3121 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45429 on Saturday, May 22 at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI Montgomery County, 409 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, OH 45402. https://www.nami-mc.org<br/><br/>Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.</font><br/>