Suhr, Elsie Lou



Age 79, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. She was born August 4, 1943 in Melrose Park, Illinois; the daughter of the late, Milton C. and Bernice R. (Signorella) Ottow. Along with her parents, Elsie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, James Robert. She is survived by her son, James (Rebecca) Suhr; daughter, Kathlene (Phillip) West; and grandchildren, Stephanie (Mikel) Larson, Alan, and James Suhr, Emily, Jonathan, Jessica, and Kaitlyn West. Elsie was a graduate of Proviso High School in 1961 and completed a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northern Illinois University in 1965. She had a long career in education and was passionate about early childhood education and literacy. As a teacher, Elsie was inspiring and full of joy! She loved seeing the "lightbulb moments" in her students' and grandchildren's eyes. She was Director of a group of preschools in Illinois, a teacher at First School in Centerville, and a tutor in the Centerville and Kettering area. Often, her students would see her many years later and comment on how they truly loved her class! In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking for her family, and reading. Elsie was a member of the Church of the Incarnation. Elsie used the gifts that God gave her to help others. She was always eager to help by donating her time and talents. She contributed by baking cookies, cakes, making dinners, or creating crafts or decorations for family, friends, and school-related organizations, including the Centerville Band and Summer Orchestra Camp. Elsie would often be seen with homemade soup, pasta, chili, or baked goods for someone who was sick or going through a difficult time. She remembered every birthday and anniversary and would make others feel special through her thoughtfulness. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 17, 2023 at 11:00AM at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, OH 45459. Elsie will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

