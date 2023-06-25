Suhr, Dora Elaine



Suhr, Dora Elaine, age 77, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away June 18, 2023 in the comfort of her daughters home surrounded by family. She was born July 11, 1945 to Jeanette Rogena Bowling in Summersville, West Virginia. Dora attended Kiser High School in Dayton where she resided with her two children Brian and Sabrina and their father Richard. Dora was a devoted mother and floral designer at the Posie Patch where she worked with dear friends. Her greatest loves in life were all that God created: nature, animals, flowers, a beautiful sun shiny day, "Her" West Virginia mountains, Her family, making you a warm meal and driving down country roads. Her strength and resilience are somethings that will leave an impression on all those who knew her. She was a beautiful person inside and out, she brought light and joy to everyone around, with her warm charisma and relentless humor which she carried with her until the very end. Her one of a kind wit never failed to draw smiles and laughter from friends, family and anyone lucky enough to be embraced by her. Her positivity shined and we'll carry it with us "You must enjoy" she always said. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed but will forever be in our hearts, Our Mountain Momma. Dora is survived by her son Brian, her daughter Sabrina, her son in law Marty, father of her children Richard, two grandchildren Brooke and Austyn, two step-grandchildren Jordon and Jada, her two brothers Vern and Maurey, sister in law Kathie, niece and nephew Nicole and Damian, among many other beloved family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Jeanette Rodena Bowling, her close cousin Joretta Aldridge, and her nephew Eric Black. A graveside prayer service will be held on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery at 11:00am. Flowers may be sent to Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Drive Dayton, OH 45409 or in lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude Hospital, a charity that Dora held close to her heart. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home.



