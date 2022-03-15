STUTE, Theodore Ernest "Ted"



81, of Springfield passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, in Springfield, OH. He was born October 9th, 1940, in Enon, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Dorothy (Rowe) Stute. He is preceded in death by his son Samuel and sister Barbara Brown. Ted is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Becky) (Vietor) Stute, whom he



married December 22, 1962, four sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Susan Stute of Dayton, Nicholas and Katherine Stute of Springfield, John



(Julie Latham) Stute of Springfield, and Daniel and Stephanie Stute of Mount Vernon; eleven grandchildren: Nina, Noel,



Nicole, Rachel, Molly, Logan, Austin, Mary, Tate, Lydia and Brock; nieces, a nephew, and friends. Ted retired from both Southwestern Portland Cement Company and as a successful independent business owner at Ernest Industries which he and his father founded shortly after Ted graduated from college. He was a proud member of the 1960 Ohio University Bobcats' National Championship Football Team. He had kept long- standing relationships with many of his teammates from that team. Ted is a member of the Athletic Hall of Fame at Ohio University, Greenon High School, and Northwestern High School. He attended Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren with Becky and they were both very active in the leadership of the church. He was a generous family man and worked very hard at supporting his family in countless ways. There will be a reception with light refreshments on Saturday, March 26th starting at 4:00 with a funeral service starting at 6:00 at



Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren Springfield, OH. There will not be a public graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Ted's honor to one of his favorite charities including: JDRF, The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, or the Epilepsy Foundation. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Ted's family with his final wishes.



www.adkinsfunerals.com